A Christmas market at a Burntwood school has helped to raise more than £1,000 for charity.

Chase Terrace Academy hosted the event to support the Teenage Cancer Trust.

It was organised by PE teacher Vikki Wilson as a fundraiser in support of her 2024 London Marathon run in aid of the charity.

Headteacher Nicola Mason said:

“We are thrilled to have raised such a fantastic amount for such a worthy cause. “It was wonderful to see so many members of the community join us for this event – we had an amazing turnout. “We look forward to more fundraising events in the future and we wish Miss Wilson all the best in running the London Marathon next April.” Nicola Mason, Chase Terrace Academy