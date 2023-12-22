Lichfield City Council have given their support to a scheme raising awareness of the work of the Samaritans.

Buildings across the country are being lit up green – the charity’s colours – to coincide with the longest night of the year this evening (22nd December).

The council joined the initiative by illuminating the clock tower in the city.

Anyone feeling lonely or facing difficulties can contact Samaritans for free on 116 123, even from a mobile without credit – and the number won’t show up on the phone bill.