Residents have enjoyed a community Christmas lunch in Fazeley.

The event was organised by Fazeley Town Council in partnership with Community Together CIC and Morrisons for elderly residents feeling lonely or isolated over the festive period.

As well as a tasty Christmas lunch, the guests were also treated to games, singing and a visit by Santa.

Cllr John Hill said:

“I can’t begin to express my delight at the successful outcome of the community Christmas lunch organised by our town clerk Robert Young along with the incredible support of Community Together CIC and Lee Bates as well as his team of helpers and the good people of Morrisons.

“As amazing as the occasion was, there was one very touching moment that has stuck in my mind ever since – there was one gentleman who informed me that although he almost didn’t come as he wasn’t feeling particularly in the party mood, he was extremely glad that he had done so, stating that he had thoroughly enjoyed his time there.

“After thanking him for his kind words, I said that I very much looked forward to seeing him next year. With a look of sadness, he quietly informed me that he wouldn’t be here next year, as he had advanced lung cancer.

“It hit me particularly hard because I have a brother in the USA who is currently fighting three forms of cancer and has been told he too probably won’t be around this time next year.

“It has certainly made realise how important it is for Fazeley Town Council to create and maintain close links with the community – you never know just how important they are until you hear stories like this.”

Cllr John Hill, Fazeley Town Council