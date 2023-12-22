A deal has been completed for the purchase of a Burntwood church in order for it to become a new community venue.

Chase Terrace Methodist Church was put up for sale due to dwindling congregation numbers.

But a campaign by councillors and former church members saw Burntwood Town Council agree to purchase the Princess Street site for £240,000.

With the keys now handed over, some repair and refurbishment work will be carried out to bring the redundant building back into use and make it available for the community.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“This is a great Christmas present for the whole town and I am really excited about its future use. “It’s been a source of real frustration that we have so many fantastic local voluntary organisations, but too few places for them to meet and provide their services – we will now see a great addition to our local community spaces in 2024.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Sue Woodward, a former member of the church, said:

“It’s been nearly two years since church members started our campaign to keep this building for the benefit of the community rather than it being sold for residential development. “To say I’m pleased we won through in the end is a bit of an understatement – I’m absolutely thrilled, delighted and relieved. “I’m now looking forward to creating a lovely new venue for our town.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Once repairs have been undertaken, a management committee is to be set up to run the building which will then be open for hire.

Cllr Ennis added:

“We want work with partners to set up ways of operating and to start letting the spaces as soon as possible.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council