A housebuilder has given its backing to a scheme giving families the chance to enjoy a night at the pantomime in Lichfield.

The ticket appeal at the Lichfield Garrick helps those who may not have been able to have the chance to enjoy some festive cheer.

Barratt Homes – which is building the Fradley Manor development – has this year donated £500 to the initiative, which has seen more than 500 families benefit since it began in 2017.

Daniel Buckroyd, artistic director and CEO at the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“The Lichfield Garrick is a place where friends, families and communities connect and create magical memories. “We believe in the power of the arts to uplift and heal, especially during the holiday season, and we know that with the generous support of our local businesses we can make a real difference to the lives of those in our community. “It’s really important to get the support of a local business such as Barratt Homes so that the Lichfield Garrick can support the community with its charitable objectives and bring the magic of theatre to those that have experienced trauma, hardship or financial barriers to access the arts.” Daniel Buckroyd, Lichfield Garrick

Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said:

“The Lichfield Garrick’s annual Christmas ticket appeal is an incredible service that can bring light and joy to many people’s lives this festive season. “With many facing hard times in 2023, we hope that the residents of Lichfield can enjoy the pantomimes and end their year on a high. “We would encourage other local businesses to reach out and offer their support in the future. “The Lichfield Garrick is a valued institution in the city and we are delighted to have lent a hand this year.” Adrian Evans, Barratt Homes

For more information about the theatre and its Christmas ticket appeal, click here.