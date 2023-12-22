People are being urged to be vigilant against scams linked to the new telephone digital switchover.

The UK’s landline system will see most calls carried over a broadband line rather than via the traditional analogue network by December 2025.

While the switchover will not see anyone lose their landline service, Trading Standards officials at Staffordshire County Council say there have already been reports of scammers telling older and more vulnerable people that they would be disconnected unless they hand over their personal details.

Text messages, emails and phone calls have all been used in a bid to get access to banking information.

Cllr Alan White, leader at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The digital switchover is an important piece of work taking place over the next two years and it’s important that we are aware of it. “It’s being led by the telephone industry, and there’s likely to be a lot of advertising about it. Sadly, we know that criminals will try and use it as an opportunity to scam people, which is why we are making sure that everyone is aware of the change and to be wary of any calls or texts about it. “People who use healthcare devices, such as fall pendants that are connected to their phone line, may need new devices or adapters when they switch to a digital landline. Customers should contact their device manufacturer for advice and make their communications provider aware. “Our message is clear. The digital switchover is free of charge and the council and social care providers, and telephone providers, will never ask for personal or financial information over the phone. “If you or an elderly relative do receive a scam call relating to this, please report it to the Citizens Advice service.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

More details about the digital switchover in Staffordshire are available here.