The owner of a pub in Armitage has been fined after admitting a waste offence.

Swan Armitage Limited, the company behind The Swan Inn, appeared at Cannock Magistrates’ Court this month having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The company was ordered to pay a fine, costs and victim surcharge totalling £1,362.25.

It came after an investigation by Lichfield District Council following complaints about rubbish being left on the street.

Cllr Alex Farrell, a cabinet member at the local authority, said:

“All businesses must make their own arrangements for the disposal of their waste. “In this case, the council received complaints about waste from the pub being out on the pavement. Officers then asked the pub to produce evidence that they had arrangements in place to dispose of their waste. “The pub failed to produce any and were issued a £300 fixed penalty notice. They then failed to pay the fixed penalty and have ended up being ordered to pay far more by the magistrates. “It’s important that businesses handle their waste responsibly to reduce litter, prevent rats and mice, and to ensure it is disposed of without harming the environment.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council