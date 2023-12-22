Patients registered with a GP facility in Burntwood are being reminded that time is running out for them to register with an alternative surgery.

The Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre’s contract with the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) to deliver GP provision will end on 31st March.

The decision to axe the GP facility before a new health centre is built at Cherry Close drew criticism from residents and councillors, with a petition launched against the move.

But health chiefs defended the decision and will allow the contract to end in 2024.

A spokesperson for the ICB said:

“We previously wrote to patients registered with Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre in February 2023, to make them aware that the current contract for general practice service provision was coming to a natural end on 31st March 2024. “Following this, patients registered at the surgery received a second letter in August 2023, outlining the next steps and actions that they will need to take before the end of March 2024. “Patients are being reminded to register with an alternative local practice as soon as possible to ensure that their care can continue with a GP of their choice. They will no longer be registered at the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre after 31st March 2024.” Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board spokesperson

The ICB said that from January 2024, patients will be allocated to one of three alternative locations to ensure they can retain access to GP services – but added that they would still be able to register at a different practice.

To register with a GP practice patients should contact their chosen surgery or use the www.nhs.uk to find nearby options.