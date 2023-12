Chasetown will look to give their supporters an early Christmas present of three points when they welcome Runcorn Linnets.

The Scholars go into their encounter tomorrow (23rd December) on the back of a 4-0 cup hammering of Stafford Town in midweek.

Third placed Runcorn will provide a stern test for a Chasetown side who find themselves tenth in the table.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground is at 3pm.