Details have been confirmed for the funeral of the co-founder of a specialist school in Lichfield.

Brenda Brown died on 19th November aged 88 having helped to launch the Maple Hayes Dyslexia School in 1982 alongside her husband Dr Neville Brown.

Her funeral will take place at 10.30am on 8th January at Lichfield Cathedral.

Following the service, a reception will be held at Maple Hayes Dyslexia School.

Headteacher David Lowe said:

“In recognition of Mrs Brown’s extensive contributions to education and her influence on countless lives, Maple Hayes Dyslexia School invites friends, colleagues, and well-wishers to join in commemorating her legacy. “To facilitate event planning, attendees are kindly asked to fill in the form available on the school’s website, indicating their intention to attend the funeral service and reception.” David Lowe

For more information and to RSVP for the funeral service and reception, visit maplehayeshallschool.squarespace.com/tribute.