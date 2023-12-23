Housebuilding firms have helped a local organisation run festive projects for Lichfield residents.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have sponsored Nurture Community CIC. The organisations aims to bring people together from different walks of life to develop their skills and confidence as well as offering greater access to support.

Among the activities organised were the Christmas Creative outreach project which saw individuals, groups and businesses come together to create ornaments to display on a tree in Lichfield Cathedral.

A £1,000 donation from the housebuilding firms helped to cover the costs of equipment and materials.

Charlotte Shutt, founder of Nurture Community CIC, said:

“Thanks to the support of Barratt and David Wilson Homes we have been able to connect and support so many more families within the local community this Christmas. “By working together, we have been able to create a positive impact. We look forward to partnering on future projects together.” Charlotte Shut

Another project saw Nurture Community CIC partner with the Buddy Bag Foundation to support its Gifting Project, which was also sponsored by Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

The initiative provided a range of gifts for a women’s refuge and several other charities across Lichfield and the wider Staffordshire area.

Dominic Harman, managing director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said:

“With many people facing hard times in 2023, we are glad that the residents of Lichfield enjoyed both projects to end their year with some community spirit.” Dominic Harman