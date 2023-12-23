A Kings Bromley school has been rated as good by inspectors.

Ofsted described Richard Crosse C of E Primary School as “a happy and welcoming school” with a “strong sense of community”.

It was the first time the school had been inspected since it became an academy, with a 2011 inspection grading it as outstanding.

Ofsted found all aspects to be good this time around, with the exception of behaviour and attitudes and personal development which were rated outstanding.

The report said:

“Pupils are eager to come to this happy and welcoming school. They arrive with smiles on their faces and are keen to start the day. “Throughout the school, there is a strong focus on nurturing the whole child. All staff promote the school’s inclusive and Christian values of love, friendship and respect. These are carefully woven through all aspects of school life. “There is a strong sense of community, where everyone looks after and cares for each other. Pupils recognise this and know that staff will help them with any problems or worries that they may have. “Parents are very positive about the school, for example describing it as somewhere ‘where staff go out of their way to include all children and help them flourish’. “Pupils’ behaviour is a strength. They listen with keen interest during lessons and support each other very well with their learning. Staff have very high expectations of all pupils and expect them to work hard and achieve their best. Pupils live up to these expectations and achieve very well across the school.” Ofsted report

The full report can be viewed on the Ofsted website.