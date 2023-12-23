Lichfield City will have the opportunity to go top of the league as they take on Stone Old Alleynians this weekend.

Three points for Ivor Green’s men and a loss for the league leaders Congleton Town would see the Trade Tyre Community Stadium side climb to first place in the Midland Football League Premier Division on goal difference.

Standing in their way this afternoon (23rd December) are a mid-table Stone Old Alleynians side who lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions. Under 16s go free with a paying adult.