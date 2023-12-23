Lichfield City were held to a goalless draw against Stone Old Alleynians.

Josh Wykes’ strike onto the crossbar was the home side’s best chance of the game as the visitors held out for an away point.

The result sees City drop to third in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Lichfield made just one line up change after last weekend’s FA Vase win against Highgate – and the absence of Joe Haines was noted as Stone looked threatening in the early stages of the game.

Sam Wilson, the visitors’ top goalscorer, caused problems for the home side, while Lewi Burnside offered the main creative outlet for City on the right flank.

A headed effort from Jack Edwards was Lichfield’s first major chance of the game, but the ball was deflected just past the post.

Matthew Thomas failed to hit the target in a late effort for the visitors before the referee blew for half-time.

Burnside continued to impress in the second half, while Jamie Elkes and Josh Wykes stood strong at the back, but Lichfield were unable to find a winner.

One of the Stone players was sin-binned with half an hour remaining, which gifted City an opportunity to get in front

But while Wykes and Jude Taylor went close, Lichfield were unable to break the deadlock before the final whistle.

