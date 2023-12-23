A woman from Lichfield who bought a cheap lithium-ion battery which explode in her home is backing a fire service campaign urging people to “buy safe, charge safe” this Christmas.

She had purchased the replacement online after the original in her vacuum had died.

But after seeing the price of some batteries, she opted to buy one online.

She said:

“All I can remember thinking is how expensive all these different replacements were. There were so many of them – some that were genuine and some that weren’t – that were selling for over £65, which seemed really expensive. “Eventually, we came across one for under £30. It was third-party, but it was advertised as being compatible with our particular model, which was good enough for us. “The fact that almost all of the reviews were five-star also inspired us both with confidence. At that price, it seemed too good to turn down.”

But it soon became clear that the bargain battery was anything but after she began using it in the vacuum.

“Within minutes, I could feel it getting very hot very quickly. Then I noticed thick, black smoke coming out of it, alongside this awful burning smell – and then came the flames, which I can still picture now, melting the vacuum’s plastic casing. “I was in a total state of shock and horror. I couldn’t understand how this harmless domestic appliance had turned into a fireball in front of my very eyes. “My first thought was to get it out of the house. In a panic, I threw it out of the bedroom window onto the patio. I hurried out, but by the time I got into the back garden, the vacuum cleaner was completely ablaze. “I called the fire service, as it just wouldn’t go out. Then it exploded.”

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the woman was “extremely lucky” to have avoided serious injury:

“Faulty lithium-ion batteries have caused deaths and life-changing injuries, whilst devastating homes, families and communities. “That is why we are urging people to be aware of the significant risks to life that faulty lithium-ion batteries can have. “Remember, just because a battery is advertised as being compatible, that does not necessarily mean that it is genuine, nor that it is safe. “Only purchase batteries from reputable retailers and online sellers, even if it costs more. It could be the difference which stops you from falling victim to a fatal fire.” Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson