A local football club has teamed up with a charity to highlight the work they do to support survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.

The AFC Fradley women’s side will wear the Pathway Project logo on their shirts for the season.

Established more than 30 years ago by Cllr Kathy Coe MBE, the refuges run by the charity in Lichfield and Tamworth currently house up to 21 families.

They also offer a 24-hour helpline – 01543 676800 – providing support for men, women and children facing abusive relationships.

A spokesperson said:

“We are thrilled that the players are now sporting the Pathway Project logo on their shirts. “This is a wonderful gesture that will help to raise awareness of the much-needed care and support Pathway Project provides.” Pathway Project spokesperson