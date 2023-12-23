Lichfield’s MP says there is “much regret” over the decision to end GP provision at the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre.

Patients have been reminded they will need to register at a new site before the existing facility ends in March.

The decision was taken to end the GP contract for the health and wellbeing centre, despite a replacement at Cherry Close not yet having been built.

Lichfield MP Sir Michael Fabricant said patients had been full of praise for the service they had received at the surgery.

“I very much regret the closure of the GP service at the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre next year. “Although the contract to supply GP services was always time limited until a more permanent health centre opened, I have had meetings with Dr Manu K Agrawal – who is the senior GP – and the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board to see whether the practice could remain open. Sadly, that was not to be. “I have been struck by the loyalty of patients at the health and wellbeing centre who have reported excellent service and accessibility to their GPs. This is in marked contrast to the occasional complaints I have received from patients at other local GP practices. “I believe there are lessons to be learned from the private management of this Burntwood practice and I shall be asking the Integrated Care Board to carefully consider them and provide advice to other GP practices. “It is now important that patients from the closing GP practice now register with alternative practices available in the area and I urge them to do so.” Sir Michael Fabricant MP

The decision to end the GP provision at the site came despite a campaign led by patients and a petition launched against the move.