For those of us who remember concerts at the Arts Centre in Lichfield, the older more established bands and the young groups with punky energy, the paint peeling on the walls, the level of visceral excitement and the noise is little more than a heady memory.

But the closing concert of Lichfield Arts autumn 2023 season gave us three bands who formed part of that storied history.

Having signed a record deal, released a couple of albums and appeared on the Old Grey Whistle Test in the early 1980s, Victorian Parents were the most succesful of the three acts, but all three gave a good account of themselves.

Although they were all older – and hopefully wiser – there was still energy, musical invention and intriguing songs to be played.

With genres hoping between post-punk, prog rock and groups such as The Police, Pink Floyd, King Crimson and many others, there was something to appeal to all members of the near capacity audience.

Virgil Splint had the unenviable task of opening the night. The three piece played a short set of their own music with some well chosen covers with The Osmonds’ Crazy Horses, The Bee Gees’ Tragedy and Madness’ Baggy Trousers being highlights, as well as a seasonal rendition of A Wombling Christmas.

Next on were Artful Dodger, who later transformed to become The Sleaze Brothers. Their set was varied and they had energy throughout, with such songs as Mr Heavy Breather, Every One A Diamond and Fourteen People in a Four Man Tent featuring.

Headlining the evening were Victorian Parents, who were together for four years, before disbanding in 1983 following a certain level of commerical and artistic success.

Their set made use of modern technology with looping pedals and guitar synthesis adding new layers to some of the more complicated songs. The inventive guitar playing of Clinton Beale was particularly impressive.

They played songs from their albums Silence Follows, with numbers such as Experience, Self Indulgence and On the Border being good exercises in song-craft as they lived up to the promise of their younger selves.