The story of a blues star of the 1920s and 1930s will be explored at a show in Lichfield.

Ma Bessie: The Bessie Smith Story will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 27th January.

Nicknamed the Empress of the Blues, Bessie was the most popular female blues singer of the era, becoming the highest paid black performer in the USA.

The show chronicles her life from a one-room shack in Blue Goose Hollow to the tragic accident on Route 61 in September 1937 that ended her life aged just 43.

The band features vocalist Julia Titus as Ma Bessie and a collection of the jazz and blues musicians.

The Hub’s creative director, Anthony Evans, said:

“Julia Titus is a superb, engaging performer and we’re delighted that she’s bringing The Ma Bessie Story to life at The Hub” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for the show are £20 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.