Lichfield Cathedral provided the setting for a festive treat for local care home residents.

The group from The Spires were taken along by staff to enjoy the Christmas Tree festival and explore the historic building.

Residents also helped create decorations as part of an initiative run by Nurture Community CIC.

Ula Muskus, operations manager at The Spires, said:

“We absolutely love being able to take our residents out to visit Lichfield Cathedral, particularly at Christmas time. “It is important that residents know they can still access venues like this and credit goes to the team for making this happen for them – everyone had a fantastic time.” Ula Muskus