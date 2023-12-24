A Lichfield auctioneer is joining the herd to support a local charity’s community art trail.

March of the Elephants will run across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield next summer in aid of St Giles Hospice.

It will 30 decorated elephant sculptures placed in parks, streets and open spaces, each designed by artists. A further 30 mini elephants will be decorated by schools and community groups.

At the end of the event, the designs will be sold in an auction run by Richard Winterton Auctioneers with funds going to support the Whittington-based hospice.

Richard said:

“We are delighted to be supporting St Giles Hospice with March of the Elephants, an exciting and iconic art sculpture trail for our entire community to enjoy together. “The public art trail which will bring together artists, businesses, schools and community groups in the local area. “St Giles Hospice is a cause which has long been close to our hearts for so many reasons. “It’s wonderful to be able to help celebrate that by partnering with St Giles Hospice to be official auctioneers for this incredible project.” Richard Winteton Auctioneers

March of the Elephants aims to raise significant funding for St Giles Hospice so the organisation can continue to support local people and their loved ones living with a terminal illness.

Emma Yates, associate director of income generation for St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re delighted to bring this iconic, free, event to Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield. “This is a fantastic opportunity for the community to get outdoors and explore the local area. “We’re confident March of the Elephants will help to increase footfall for local businesses and boost the regional economy – while bringing with it fun and adventure for families and friends to enjoy together.” Emma Yates, St Giles Hospice

To find out more about the project visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.