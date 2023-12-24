Lichfield’s MP has spoken of his hopes for a peaceful resolution to conflicts around the world.
Sir Michael Fabricant made his comments as tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine continue.
The Conservative MP said:
“As we approach Christmas, I want to take this opportunity of wishing everyone living in the Lichfield constituency a very happy Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year.
“We should never take for granted the safety we enjoy in Britain compared with that of other parts of the world – particularly in Eastern Europe and the Middle East where I hope peace will be restored in 2024.”Sir Michael Fabricant MP
This is the man who is a member of “our” government that abstained in the first UN vote on a ceasefire in Gaza and is providing military and arms support in a number of conflicts round the world.
Hope has two beautiful daughters; their names are Anger and Courage. Anger at the way things are, and Courage to see that they do not remain as they are.
Written by Augustine of Hippo and true now as it was when he wrote it.