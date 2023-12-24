Lichfield’s MP has spoken of his hopes for a peaceful resolution to conflicts around the world.

Sir Michael Fabricant made his comments as tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine continue.

The Conservative MP said:

“As we approach Christmas, I want to take this opportunity of wishing everyone living in the Lichfield constituency a very happy Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year. “We should never take for granted the safety we enjoy in Britain compared with that of other parts of the world – particularly in Eastern Europe and the Middle East where I hope peace will be restored in 2024.” Sir Michael Fabricant MP