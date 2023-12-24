A talk in Lichfield will explore the life of a Staffordshire historical figure.

Steve Geale will lift the lid on a “fascinating story” at Erasmus Darwin House on 19th January.

A spokesperson said:

“The Fitzherbert family are noted in Staffordshire, but further investigation of Mary Ann Smythe led to revelations about her Regency aristocratic lifestyle, culminating as mistress and ‘illegal’ wife of the Prince of Wales who would later become George IV.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

Tickets are £10 and can be booked at erasmusdarwin.org.