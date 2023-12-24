Time is running out to catch a festive production at the Lichfield Garrick.

A Christmas Getaway runs at the city theatre until 31st December.

The New Old Friends show follows the story of the Jameson family who are all planning to enjoy a Christmas Eve getaway at their soon-to-be sold country home – but the catch is, everyone planned to do it in secret.

A spokesperson said:

“Just four actors play multiple roles with lightning quick changes in this fast talking, fast-paced farce.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

For performance times and ticket details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.