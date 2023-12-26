An accountancy firm has agreed a deal to move into offices in Lichfield.

Streets Chartered Accountants will take up a suite in Stowe House.

James Pinchbeck, marketing partner for the company, said Lichfield was “ideally placed” for the firm’s next phase of growth.

“It is the latest office for our rapidly expanding practice which now has 23 offices from Brighton in the south to Colchester in the east and Manchester in the north.

“We chose Stowe House in Lichfield as it is ideally placed in terms of servicing our growing client base in Staffordshire as well as more widely across the West Midlands.

“Along with being a new home for members of our accountancy team, our more specialist corporate tax and business development teams will also be based there.”

