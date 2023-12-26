Lichfield City will travel to Dudley Town on Boxing Day with the aim of reigniting their winning streak.

Ivor Green and his men will be hoping to replicate their last performance against Dudley Town, which earned them a 5-0 win in the JW Hunt Cup.

Dudley currently sit last but one in the Midland Football League Premier Division, while City dropped to third after Saturday’s goalless draw against Stone.

However, Lichfield will have the chance to reclaim the second-place position from Highgate United, as they travel to an in-form Studley.

Kick-off at Dudley is at 3pm.