Squeeze’s Chris Difford will be performing alongside Melvin Duffy at a show in Lichfield next month.

The performer will take the audience at The Hub at at St Mary’s on a journey through 50 years in music when he appears on 25th January.

Chris said:

“Being on tour is something I really enjoy – seeing people and being with people is part of my experience as a performer.

“I will be playing songs from the Squeeze catalogue and from the solo albums I have recorded over the last 23 years.

“My story is told through stand up and some sit down and is a trip back to my council estate in South London, from my very first lyrical expression to the dressing rooms of this show.

“My new songs written with Boo Hewerdine tell a story of celebration, 25 years writing lyrics and playing on stages big and small. It is a journey I look back on with great fondness and gratitude.

“I can’t wait to climb back on stage and perform, although I have been shy in the past, I now find myself feasting on the here and now deep within the shell-like of your ear.

“I’ll be joined on stage by Melvin Duffy on his pedal steel and together we will deliver an evening of warm and I hope, funny stories.”

Chris Difford