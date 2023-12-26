Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for free energy assessments.

The Green Solutions scheme aims to help companies reduce their consumption and costs by introducing more sustainable options.

Businesses will get a free energy assessment as well as expert advice to help improve energy efficiency and support to implement the proposed measures.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We want to help businesses be greener and save money. With energy costs on the rise, it’s crucial to support companies in making positive changes. “Our goal is to make it easy for businesses to adopt eco-friendly practices and lower their expenses. “The Green Solutions project is a great opportunity for us to do this and help create a greener and more affordable future for everyone.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The Green Solutions project, is being managed by Staffordshire County Council and run in affiliation with the Business Energy Advice Service. It’s being funded by the Department for Energy Security and Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

By participating in the Green Solutions project, Staffordshire businesses can play a key role in reducing their carbon footprint, saving on energy costs, and contributing to a more sustainable future for the region.

Support under the Green Solutions project – which is run by the county council and funded by central government – is limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

To apply and submit an expression of interest, businesses can visit the Green Solutions website.