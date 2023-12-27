A short film encouraging people to become foster carers has scooped two awards.

Any Of Us highlights how those from different backgrounds could have the experience required to support young people.

The film was developed by more than 80 council fostering services, including Staffordshire County Council.

It won Best Collaboration and Best Creative Comms at the comms2point0 2023 UnAwards which recognises excellence in public sector communications.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We’re all delighted that our film has been recognised in these awards. “We really care about the work that we do. It’s all about giving children a chance to thrive and become the best person they can be. Finding more foster families remains challenging, and it’s important to make an emotional connection with potential foster carers and our short film is helping us do that. “Working with other council fostering teams on these short films also makes good business sense as we can share the costs and work together to make sure as many people as possible see the film. “If fostering is something you’ve considered, then please get in touch with the team and they can help you take that first step.” Cllr Mark Sutton, StaffordshireCounty Council

For more details about becoming a foster carer and to watch the film visit the Foster for Staffordshire website.