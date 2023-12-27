Lichfield City were hit with a sucker punch on Boxing Day as they were beaten at Dudley Town.

An early strike by Jordan Davies had put the hosts in front before Liam Kirton levelled.

But a second half double by Harry Crook condemned City to defeat.

The opener came when a break from Dudley saw Davies slot the ball past James Beeson with just two minutes on the clock.

Dan Lomas sent a header just wide as City looked to find a leveller.

The equaliser came on 22 minutes when Luke Childs found Kirton who slotted home.

A penalty on 65 minutes gave Dudley the chance to restore their lead – and Crook made no mistake from the spot.

Things quickly went from bad to worse for City as Crook rounded Beeson to score from a tight angle three minutes later.

Jamie Elkes struck a post before Kyle Patterson saw his rebound saved as Lichfield saw any hopes of finding a way back into the game disappear.