Lichfield City were hit with a sucker punch on Boxing Day as they were beaten at Dudley Town.
An early strike by Jordan Davies had put the hosts in front before Liam Kirton levelled.
But a second half double by Harry Crook condemned City to defeat.
The opener came when a break from Dudley saw Davies slot the ball past James Beeson with just two minutes on the clock.
Dan Lomas sent a header just wide as City looked to find a leveller.
The equaliser came on 22 minutes when Luke Childs found Kirton who slotted home.
A penalty on 65 minutes gave Dudley the chance to restore their lead – and Crook made no mistake from the spot.
Things quickly went from bad to worse for City as Crook rounded Beeson to score from a tight angle three minutes later.
Jamie Elkes struck a post before Kyle Patterson saw his rebound saved as Lichfield saw any hopes of finding a way back into the game disappear.