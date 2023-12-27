Chasetown came from behind to pick up a point at Hanley Town.

The visitors were on the front foot from the start and had strong appeals for a penalty turned away after a challenge on Ben Lund.

Scholars striker Danny Glover forced the first meaningful save from Tommy Jackson who pushed away a goal bound free kick.

But Hanley took the lead with their first attack. Matt Sargeant saved the first attempt but Joshua Green followed up to net the rebound.

Chasetown levelled when Oli Hayward’s free kick was headed on target by Glover and the rebound fell first to Ryan Shaw who attempted to stab it goalwards and then Lund fired home from two yards.

The visitors had another penalty appeal turned away when Johno Atherton was fouled right on the edge of the box.

Glover was very unfortunate not to give the Scholars the lead when his right foot shot struck the inside of the post but still stayed out.

Sargeant made an 84th minute save from a Hanley corner while substitute Luke Yates forced Jackson into a save as honours ended even.