A councillor says she is “disappointed” that a representative on a county-wide panel could not provide any updates on a scheme helping people back on their feet after falls.

The project sees firefighters use specialist equipment to help those who do not require medical treatment to get back up without the need for an ambulance crew.

Earlier this year, funding for the scheme was extended until March 2024 with fire chiefs saying the reception for the falls team had been “overwhelmingly positive”.

Cllr Claire Booker, Labour representative for Whittington and Streethay, had asked for more details on the longer term future of the intitiative at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee. She said:

“I’d be very interested to hear about the meeting [of Staffordshire County Council’s health and care overview and scrutiny committee] where it was discussed. “I know the Staffordshire falls trial is a significant one. It’s a good use of resources by allowing fire crews to support ambulance crews.” Cllr Claire Booker, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Leona Leung, who represents Lichfield District Council on the county council’s health and care overview and scrutiny committee, said she could not provide an update.

“Unfortunately I was away and sent my apologies – I am waiting for an update on that from the minutes.” Cllr Leona Leung, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Booker said she would have expected Cllr Leung to be able to follow up to provide an update.

“I want to note my disappointment that our representative doesn’t know about the trial – this is a really important trial which is sending fire and rescue teams to elderly people and vulnerable people who have fallen, and are picking them back up and making sure they’re okay. “It frees up our ambulance services who will not be attending those call outs and those patients. They are vital resources that are sometimes going where they are not needed, particularly as we enter the winter pressures. “These are vital things that we do need to know about and if our representative is not going to feed back and represent us then I just want to raise that as a disappointment.” Cllr Claire Booker, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Leung said:

I will be looking into that, but I would also point out that I’ve had a baby and I’m also in full time work. “I know it’s personal, but I want to clarify that for all meetings I take time off. I work in the evenings because of the meetings. “If you allow me to look into this then I will. This was quite recently and for me to read all of this I should be given sufficient time to do that.” Cllr Leona Leung, Lichfield District Council