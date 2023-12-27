A MasterChef finalist will be cooking up a treat at a culinary event in Lichfield.

Sauce Supper Club will welcome Tommy Thorn to Curborough Countryside Centre on 12th and 13th January.

The MasterChef: The Professionals finalist will deliver a six-course tasting menu inspired by his journey on the programme.

It features poached cod loin with tempura mussel, courgette and Thai yellow sauce, miso glazed short rib of beef with baked potato, onion and tenderstem. The espresso martini dessert will also be on offer.

Beth Toovey, founder of Sauce Supper Club, said:

“These events provide a unique opportunity for chefs and diners to come together and discuss all things MasterChef. “Sampling the dishes that captivated the judges is a truly exciting experience, and the events are always warmly received.” Beth Toovey

Tickets cost £95 and can be booked at www.saucesupperclub.co.uk.