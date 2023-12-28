Two young brothers have won a competition run by a care home to find the best dressed Christmas tree.

The Spires launched the contest, which saw photos of all of the entries hung around the home for residents to view.

The decision was then made with Freddie and Frankie’s “fun and vibrant” tree a firm favourite.

The two youngsters visited The Spires to collect their chocolate treats and cuddly reindeer toys as a prize.

Emily Randall, activities co-ordinator at the home, said:

“Christmas is such a magical time of the year – it brings everyone together and our residents really enjoyed judging all the entries. “Thank you to everyone who got involved, we will certainly be doing this again next year.” Emily Randall