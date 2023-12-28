Lichfield will welcome back the Aidan Amann Trio for a show in the New Year.

The drummer-led group were a popular attraction at the Lichfield Jazz and Blues Festival.

The trio is made up of students and graduates of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

A spokesperson said:

“The trio will be offering their take on traditional jazz standards, original compositions and an array of Scandinavian jazz music from the likes of Esbjörn Svensson and Lars Danielsson.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

The concert will take place at the Cathedral Hotel at 7.45pm on 17th January. Tickets are £15 and can be booked via the Lichfield Arts website.