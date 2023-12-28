An updated safety plan has been unveiled by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The document was drawn up following a six-week consultation and sets out priorities going forward.

The safety plan highlights issues such as increasing the need to work with the most vulnerable members of the community.

Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber said:

“The safety plan outlines our priorities and the approach we will take to ensure we do not compromise on our commitment to protecting our local communities, reducing risk and maintaining firefighter safety. “It has been really pleasing to see the numbers of responses increase significantly from our previous consultation for our safety plan in 2019. “We received responses from a broad representation of the diverse communities we serve on a daily basis in Staffordshire. This means that we are able to evaluate the requirements of our communities and ensure that they are at the heart of our decision making and activities over the next 12 months. “We want our service to be consistent and valuable to those most in need and this plan is another step in achieving that.” Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber

The document can be viewed on the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service website.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“By consulting with our communities, Staffordshire Fire & Rescue has ensured that this plan takes account of local people’s views in prioritising how to keep us all safe. “Alongside prevention and protection, I’m pleased to see that the plan includes innovative work to support the most vulnerable in our communities through initiatives like the falls trial, working alongside the health service, which is a key priority in my fire and rescue plan.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams