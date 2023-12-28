A workshop at a Shenstone garden centre will give youngsters the chance to learn about an alternative way of growing plants.

Dobbies will host the free event on 7th January where children aged between four and ten can find out about hydroponics, a method of using water instead of soil.

Youngsters will learn how to propagate plants – such as tomatoes, strawberries and lettuce – and grow them by feeding them with mineral nutrient salts dissolved in water.

Chloe Bell, from Dobbies, said:

“We love to encourage children to connect with nature and gardening, and this workshop will dive into the world of hydroponics, giving all attendees the chance to learn a new way of indoor gardening and explore its benefits. “We welcome children of all ages and abilities to head along to our Shenstone store and take part in this fun-filled session. “It’s a great opportunity to learn something new, make friends and enjoy a new hobby.” Chloe Bell

For more details about the session and future Little Seedlings events, visit www.dobbies.com/little-seedlings.