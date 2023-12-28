Council chiefs say new increased fines for fly-tipping across Lichfield and Burntwood will send out a “strong message” to those thinking of dumping their rubbish.

The new fixed penalties will rise from £400 to £1,000 from 1st April – with the fee reducing to £500 for early payment.

Those who don’t pay could receive a prison sentence and fine imposed by a court.

Lichfield District Council cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“People in Lichfield District are incredibly proud of our local environment, and the council is doing all it can to keep it clean and green. “We’re lucky to have some dedicated volunteer groups, Particularly the Lichfield Litter Legends, doing fantastic work to keep our streets and public places free of litter. “These increases to fixed penalties will send a strong message that offences like fly-tipping and littering will not be tolerated locally. “The revenue from fixed penalties goes back into funding more enforcement activity, and those who don’t pay face a much larger penalty in court along with a criminal record.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council

Other changes will see littering fixed penalties rise from £150 to £500 – reduced to £250 for early payment – while householders who do not check if their waste has been taken by a registered carrier will now be hit with a £600 charge instead of £200.

The council’s fixed penalty charges for graffiti and fly-posting have also increased.