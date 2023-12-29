People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to make sure they recycle their real Christmas trees.

Staffordshire County Council has highlighted different ways people can put their old trees to good use.

Charities such as St Giles Hospice are offering their TreeCycle service, while household waste recycling centres are also accepting them.

People from across the county are being asked to do their bit for the planet by ‘TreeCycling’ their real Christmas trees.

Staffordshire County Council’s sustainability team are now reminding people about the different ways their real tree can be correctly recycled.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member with responsibility for climate change, said:

“At Christmas time, we can often be left with a lot of waste to get rid of including our real Christmas trees. “But there are great initiatives right across the county to ensure we are disposing of, and donating our unwanted trees sustainably. I would urge people to do what they can to help keep Staffordshire sustainable and look out for any local schemes that reduce, reuse or recycle Christmas rubbish. “The county council has been championing the climate change agenda for a number of years now and has made a commitment to make Staffordshire more sustainable. Ensuring Christmas trees and other waste is correctly recycled, is just another way to help achieve this target.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

More information on the opening dates and times for the centres and how to book a tree collection with St Giles Hospice can be found on the county council website.