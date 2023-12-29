Lichfield City will look to make an immediate return to winning ways as they take on Tividale.

Following Boxing Day’s disappointment away at Dudley, Ivor Green’s men have dropped to fourth in the league.

But they will be desperate to reignite their form as they welcome Tividale ahead of a promotion push in the New Year.

The visitors have struggled in the league so far this season, but picked up a valuable Boxing Day win against Wolverhampton Casuals to keep them out of the bottom two in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Lichfield could still reclaim the second place position on goal difference with a win if neither Studley nor Highgate win their fixtures.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow (30th December) is at 3pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions. Those under 16 go free with a paying adult.