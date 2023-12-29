A Lichfield woman has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours list.

Elaine Hutchings will receive the accolade for services to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her Helping Each Other group began supporting locals in March 2020 and worked to deliver items to residents unable to access them.

Speaking back in 2020, Elaine said:

“We started the group due to the panic buying – it was clear that things were spiralling out of control and we needed to do something. “We had everything from sanitiser, which we distributed to pharmacies and care workers, through to food donated from local catering businesses which allowed the meals to be made so we could hand them out with donation boxes.” Elaine Hutchings

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, was among those to pay tribute after the Honours list was unveiled.

He said:

“My heartfelt congratulations to Elaine for her exceptional contribution to Lichfields residents during Covid. “I’m delighted her contributions have been recognised through this prestigious award.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Other local residents have also been named in the New Year Honours list, including Martin Wild from Barton-under-Needwood, awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the community, and Rowan Crozier from Lichfield, who receives an MBE for services to manufacturing and enterprise.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s wonderful to see so many Staffordshire residents recognised for their hard work and commitment to their communities in His Majesty the King’s Honours List. “They have again demonstrated that this county is a place where our residents can make a considerable contribution to the lives of others, whether this is through their own expertise or by volunteering to make a difference.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council