The owner of a new coaching company in Lichfield is being given a boost by a support scheme.

The Get Started and Grow scheme, part funded by the UK government, has now supported over 200 new Staffordshire businesses by offering expert help in areas including social media, accountancy, HR and legal advice.

One of those businesses is Lichfield-based nutritional health, fitness and wellness firm Anna-Louise Coaching.

Director Anna-Louise Powell reached out to Staffordshire County Council after going into her coaching work full-time and taking more of her business online.

Anna-Louise Coaching works with women who – in their efforts to juggle their homes, careers, families and social lives – have found themselves developing a poor relationship with food, health and fitness.

Anna applied for the Get Started and Grow scheme’s social media support and she was put in touch with Kathryn Hyde from Concept Communications.

She said:

“I had very in depth and individualised support, which I am super grateful for, and was so pleasantly surprised that it wasn’t just another hour-long marketing course. “Kathryn really cared about my business and still does. I am confident what I do will start to grow. “Getting in touch with Get Started and Grow is what every business owner should be doing, to be honest. It’s so worth your time.” Anna-Louise Powell

Any Staffordshire business up to five years old can get personalised support from the Get Started and Grow scheme.

Deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills at Staffordshire County Council, Cllr Philip White, said:

“We want to support all our local entrepreneurs to achieve their full potential so that Staffordshire’s economy can thrive. “With our strong record for start-up survival in the county and a range of professionals on hand to give free expert advice in those areas where people lack confidence, it has never been a better time to start a business in Staffordshire. “We have supported over 200 local businesses to get started and grow. If your business is less than five-years-old, I strongly urge you to take advantage of this free help.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

For more information or to apply for the scheme visit the Staffordshire County Council website.