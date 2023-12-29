Plans for a revamp of a car showroom and garage in Mile Oak have been approved.

The work will see temporary buildings put up while a new valet building is constructed at the LHS Auto UK Ltd Mercedes-Benz site on Hints Road.

The project will also see the refurbishment of the existing showroom, workshop and forecourt area.

A planning statement said the works would allow a new brand to be sold from the site alongside the Mercedes-Benz offering.

“LSH have included the BYD brand into their portfolio and wish to sell and distribute the manufacturers vehicles from their Tamworth dealership in addition to the existing Mercedes-Benz franchise. “It is therefore proposed for the main showroom and workshop building to allow the second brand to have a presence on site both within the building and on the forecourt. “In order to facilitate the required refurbishment, a relocated valet building is required which is to be positioned within the rear storage and parking area, providing two wet valet booths, and a double dry valet booth. This will replace the existing valet building which has reached the end of its serviceable life. “In addition, the annex buildings would continue to be utilised for workshop space, with the associated office space converted to a temporary sales office and a parts store, including parts drop off area.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.