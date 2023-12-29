A major project to install a new platform at Lichfield Trent Valley station has been carried out.

The 40 metre long upper level was replaced using a 650-tonne crane over the Christmas shut down.

The old bridge which carried trains over the top of the West Coast Main Line was removed in the summer, meaning that for the last six months the Cross City Line has not been serving the station.

Federica Labanca, principal route engineer for Network Rail, said:

“We’re really grateful to passengers for bearing with us while we upgraded the bridge at Lichfield Trent Valley station as part of our Christmas improvements and look forward to reopening platform three on the Cross City line this weekend.” Federica Labanca, Network Rail

Click below to see a time lapse video of the project: