Improvements have seen inspectors remove one of the “causes for concern” placed on Staffordshire Police.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) had raised concerns previously about the force’s response to the public.

But Inspector Wendy Williams CBE has now confirmed that the accelerated cause for concern on the issue has been discharged.

It comes after efforts to reduce the time taken to answer 999 calls, including the introduction of new processes and technology.

Chief Constable Chris Noble said that while he was delighted with the news, he was still keen to see ongoing improvement.

“There is still much to do – both to improve our performance in how we respond to the public and in areas where we have enduring challenges like many other forces across the region and country. “However, I am delighted with this success, it’s a positive step along our journey to get back to being an outstanding local police service.” Chief Constable Chris Noble

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“As we approach 2024 it is good to know that HMICRFS recognise the progress Staffordshire Police are making. “I know how committed every officer and member of staff is to keeping Staffordshire safe. “There is more to do but our plan is working.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams