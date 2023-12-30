Improvements have seen inspectors remove one of the “causes for concern” placed on Staffordshire Police.
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) had raised concerns previously about the force’s response to the public.
But Inspector Wendy Williams CBE has now confirmed that the accelerated cause for concern on the issue has been discharged.
It comes after efforts to reduce the time taken to answer 999 calls, including the introduction of new processes and technology.
Chief Constable Chris Noble said that while he was delighted with the news, he was still keen to see ongoing improvement.
“There is still much to do – both to improve our performance in how we respond to the public and in areas where we have enduring challenges like many other forces across the region and country.
“However, I am delighted with this success, it’s a positive step along our journey to get back to being an outstanding local police service.”Chief Constable Chris Noble
Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:
“As we approach 2024 it is good to know that HMICRFS recognise the progress Staffordshire Police are making.
“I know how committed every officer and member of staff is to keeping Staffordshire safe.
“There is more to do but our plan is working.”Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams
What about having police stations back
What about having police stations back ? Really ?
In this corner of Staffordshire, we do have permanent Police bases in Lichfield, Chase Terrace and Tamworth that provide operational cover. With public preference for contacting Police in different ways there really is no need to pay for reception personnel in a “Police Station” just on the off chance that someone will visit to report something.
1 out of 10 [3 are accelerated serious causes for concern] with in total 10 precise recommendations since report in March 23 is a greater cause for concern . A very long way to go to get out of “special measures”. At this rate it will be beyond 2030 before Staffs Police are back to an acceptable performance..