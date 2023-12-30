The leader has hailed “a brilliant year” for Burntwood Town Council.

Cllr Darren Ennis said Burntwood Town Council had managed to enhance the support it can offer to locals during 2023.

The Labour council leader added that the work to purchase Chase Terrace Methodist Church demonstrated that there would be plenty to look forward to next year as well.

He said:

“Burntwood Town Council have had a brilliant year. “With the continued support of our residents, community groups and businesses, we have achieved so much in 2023, from free meals for children over the summer holidays, free community events, grants for local charities, community groups and students, the monthly producers’ markets, dementia awareness, our repair and response team and so much more. “This year we have managed to add to our offering through receiving corporate sponsorship from so many phenomenal local businesses – too many to mention. “Burntwood Town Council has completed the purchase of the old Chase Terrace Methodist Church. This is a landmark moment as it is the first asset we will own and we are excited to provide this building for community use. “We hope this will provide new opportunities for our town and a much-needed venue for activities and groups.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council