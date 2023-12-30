Dan Smith’s 22nd goal of the season and a late strike from Jordan Clement saw Lichfield City end 2023 on a high.

The home side defeated Tividale 2-0 in a well contested fixture at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

City made three changes to their line-up – and their new signing, Louis Baker, made the bench following his switch from Darlaston.

The Lichfield frontline was uncharacteristically quiet during the first half, with a volleyed effort from Jack Edwards and a header from Dom Lewis their only real chances in the first 45 minutes.

James Beeson was busy in the City goal and pushed a long range effort over the crossbar to keep the scoreline level.

Lichfield were unable to get ahead in the first half, but Smith was able to find the opener just a minute into the second period as he redirected Kieron Francis’ cross from the right past the Tividale keeper.

Jordan Clement fired a shot over the bar before Edwards’ strike was blocked in front of goal.

Baker was substituted on for Smith to make his Lichfield debut – and soon showed a glimpse of the quality he offers as he assisted Clement for City’s second to ensure they remain firmly in the promotion hunt going into the New Year.