A Burntwood councillor has called for long-awaited investment for Chasewater to arrive in 2024.

Cllr Sue Woodward, Labour representative for Chase Terrace at Lichfield District Council, said action was now needed after an in-depth consultation last year.

The country park was transferred from the local authority to Staffordshire County Council 2011 when urgent works was needed to repair the dam on the reservoir.

But Cllr Woodward – who also sits on Burntwood Town Council – said a Freedom of Information (FoI) had shown that there was still no clear plan for the future of Chasewater.

The FoI response said:

“The consultants’ fee for the 2022-23 Chasewater feasibility study and supporting interviews was £19,925 plus VAT. The report is not available to the public. “Contributions provided by stakeholders in their consultant interviews, alongside the analysis and appraisal work completed within the study, will inform further work scheduled for 2024-25. “This will build on the initial study and develop more detailed proposals for improving the visitor offer at Chasewater Country Park. This will include engagement with local communities to gain their views. “Additional stakeholder input will also be sought and contact will be made with stakeholders ahead of this to provide an update on progress-to-date (including more information on the 2022-23 study), as well as on next steps.” Freedom of Information response

Cllr Woodward, who is also a trustee of the voluntary organisation Chasewater Friends, said she was unhappy to see the bill continuing to rise without any sign of action.

“The county council has had nearly 13 years now to act on its promises for Chasewater. “After spending over £20,000 on this latest report, they won’t even share the headline results and say that they now intend to consult even further. “Those of us who love Chasewater recognise that it has huge potential, but it badly needs investment. “We’ve had years and years of consultations and just want to see some real and significant investment – I hope that we’ll see this finally happening in 2024.” Cllr Sue Woodward