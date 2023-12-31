Chasetown will welcome local rivals Hednesford Town to The Scholars Ground for a New Year’s Day derby clash.
The hosts currently sit seven points adrift of the play-off places knowing that a victory over The Pitmen could set them up for a renewed promotion push in the second half of the season.
But despite being 19th in the league, Hednesford Town go into the game with a renewed confidence having won two of their last three games under their new manager and former Chasetown player, Harry Harris.
Meanwhile, The Scholars squad will include former Pitmen player-manager Danny Glover, who held the role at Keys Park before Harris.
Mark Swann’s men will be hoping for a big home crowd behind them tomorrow (1st January) as they look to get 2024 off to a winning start.
Kick off at The Scholars Ground is at 3pm.
Should be a big attendance and hopefully a great game with plenty of goals. Even though I support Chasetown I still want Hednesford fc to do well and move away from the bottom three of the table and ideally have both teams going for promotion. Just hope the chavs from both clubs stay away and there’s no bother on the terraces tomorrow.