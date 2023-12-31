Chasetown will welcome local rivals Hednesford Town to The Scholars Ground for a New Year’s Day derby clash.

The hosts currently sit seven points adrift of the play-off places knowing that a victory over The Pitmen could set them up for a renewed promotion push in the second half of the season.

But despite being 19th in the league, Hednesford Town go into the game with a renewed confidence having won two of their last three games under their new manager and former Chasetown player, Harry Harris.

Meanwhile, The Scholars squad will include former Pitmen player-manager Danny Glover, who held the role at Keys Park before Harris.

Mark Swann’s men will be hoping for a big home crowd behind them tomorrow (1st January) as they look to get 2024 off to a winning start.

Kick off at The Scholars Ground is at 3pm.