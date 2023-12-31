A woman who received a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours list says the accolade “belongs to the people of Lichfield”.

Elaine Hutchings received the honour for services to the community during the Covid pandemic.

Her Helping Each Other group began delivering items to residents across Lichfield in March 2020.

Elaine said the news of the honour had come as a shock.

“I was so shocked when I received the letter from the cabinet and felt very overwhelmed. “For me, this medal belongs to the people of Lichfield – to everyone who comes together when anyone is in need. “I am so proud of Lichfield and I love nothing more than seeing humanity in a community, we can achieve so much when we all come together. “I’d like to thank John May MBE who I found out had put me forward for the award. He is an inspirational man and someone I look up to.” Elaine Hutchings

Despite the pandemic being at an end, Elaine said the demand for support from the community had not diminished.

“There is not a day that I do not have a request for help. Sometimes it’s a small request and sometimes on a larger scale but whatever it is I’ll do what I can to help people – it’s who I am. “I know it is not easy for my family as what I do is so time consuming, but their support means the world to me. I couldn’t do what I do without them.” Elaine Hutchings